[Sponsored Content] Sexy and sensible-a new class of luxury

Coupes have long been viewed as sexy, fun and sporty cars – not family cars. But just like their drivers, they can be both. You can seat five comfortably, have four doors and still drive one of the hottest cars on the road. In 2004, Mercedes-Benz premiered the first-generation CLS and created an entirely new class of four-door luxury coupes. The 2019 CLS 450 took that coupe to a whole new level with a third seat in back and a big green power boost.

Here, Mercedes-Benz has married the combustion engine with instant battery power in the CLS 450. For the first time in two decades, a Mercedes-Benz has an inline six-cylinder engine. That 362 horsepower is supported by a 48-volt electric motor integrated into the starter generator called EQ for short. This boost works light a light switch, flipping on the power when you decide to use it. Not only can it provide a 21-horsepower boost, it’s a great fuel-saving measure. The CLS has the ability to engage into a glide modeduring certain flat-or-downhill stretches, shutting the engine off and keeping the CLS coasting. The performance of the new powertrain with EQ is akin to what you’d find with a 402-horsepower, 4.7-liter V-8 and CO2 emissions are just 184g/km, with the combined fuel consumption of 36.2mpg.

Pilot better with the Cockpit Management and Data (COMAND®) system. This intuitive system comes standard and offers smart access to a world of entertainment, navigation and convenience. The central controller falls comfortably to hand, and responds to a variety of finger motions, including swipe, pinch and even handwriting.

There are plenty of ways to make your coupe your happy place. Now that you can seat five comfortably, it’s time to focus on you. One option you never knew you needed is massage chairs in the cockpit. Active multicontour front seats soothe and rejuvenate with eight massage programs including a hot stone and an active workout program to help strengthen your back and leg muscles. Energizing comfort control links the climate control, lighting, massage functions, and fragrance to configure the desired ‘wellness’ set-up. This is heaven on wheels.