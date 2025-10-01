Rep your hometown faves with these downloadable tech backgrounds

Photos by Collin Richie and Ariana Allison / Designs by Melinda Galjour

Every community across America has the type of well-worn establishment we’re talking about, Places with unchanging menus and defiant design choices. Their walls wear the patina of life experience. If only they could talk.

But we’d argue that the Red Stick is a place where such spots are especially meaningful. The Capital Region is steeped in repeating rituals, from territorial tailgate locations to high school affiliations. Similarly, nostalgic restaurants retain their allure because they serve as comforting tethers to the past.

Want to take a trip down memory lane or proudly show off your favorite local culinary establishment or dive bar? Download these nostalgic tech backgrounds, featuring photos from our October 2025 cover story.

Fred’s Bar

Download options:

Calendar – Monday start

Calendar – Sunday Start

No Calendar

Duvic’s Martinis

Download options:

Calendar – Monday start

Calendar – Sunday Start

No Calendar

Purple Haze

Download options:

Calendar – Monday start

Calendar – Sunday start

No Calendar

Pastime Curtains

Download options:

Calendar – Monday start

Calendar – Sunday start

No calendar

These photos were originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2025 October issue.