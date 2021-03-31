[Sponsored] Seasonal Skincare: Easy ways to keep your skin glowing all year long

Adjust your wash

Cleansers are vital in helping to remove impurities, balance skin pH, strip sweat off the surface, and unclog pores. Since every face is unique, it’s important to use one suited to your skin. In winter months, use a hydrating wash. Opt for something light and more breathable in spring and summer. Find out what’s best for your skin by scheduling a consultation with a dermatologist or aesthetician. At the Dermatology Clinic, you can schedule a complimentary analysis of your skin and get a treatment plan targeted for you. Click here to learn more.

Keep it glowing, not greasy

Humid months are challenging when pores get blocked from sweat that seems to never evaporate. In warmer months, humidity actually stimulates sebaceous glands into over-producing, resulting in an oily, shiny appearance. Try a daily cleanser with salicylic acid and a night cream with retinol. The Dermatology Clinic’s team can tailor the best skin care routine especially for you.

Spring cleaning for your pores:

Microneedling stimulates the skin’s self-repair and triggers new collagen production, resulting in smooth, even, firmer and younger looking skin. The Dermatology Clinic also provides Sciton HALO and several other laser therapies to stimulate collagen production and give you tighter skin that glows with better texture and fewer fine lines and wrinkles. Laser procedures can be used to improve everything from fine lines to dark spots, sun damage and scars.

Sunscreen is for all seasons

Harmful ultraviolet rays are attacking your skin on cold and cloudy days too. Look for a minimum daily SPF 30 with mineral ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. Use it every day on your face, neck, arms and hands. Good choices: Over-the-counter options like Cerave AM and Olay Complete are fine. Products like Elta MD’s tinted cream is great for different skin types and Revision Intellishade contains antioxidants to slow the aging process and improve collagen production.

Get your Vitamin C

Great for daily use, Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps reverse damage caused by the sun’s rays and environmental pollutants. It can also help to lighten brown spots and help smooth fine lines and wrinkles. While there may be over-the-counter options available, most are not formulated to make it into your skin cells, so it’s not your best choice. Try Revision Vitamin C lotion or Skinceuticals CE Ferrulic.

Ditch the dead skin

Exfoliation is also an important skin care step, especially in humid weather. Naturally, skin tends to rejuvenate by continually shedding dead cells; if these skin cells accumulate, they can block pores and prevent the skin from absorbing skincare products, leading to breakouts. Exfoliating once every week or two helps remove this buildup and keep skin smooth. Professional services such as facials and peels can provide more pronounced results.

In cooler months, rid yourself of acne spots, freckles and age spots, vascular lesions like cherry angiomas and rosacea, deeper lesions, darker skin types, hair removal, and more with BroadBand Light therapy treatment (BBL). Using a broad range of wavelengths, BBL is ideal for treating them all. Bonus: there is no downtime with this laser.

Try a MicroLaserPeel to address mild wrinkles, scars, keratosis, sun damage, and pigment irregularities. In the procedure, the laser beam is scanned over an area to remove a thin layer of skin. During the healing process, new cells grow, creating a resurfaced area with a healthier appearance. After treatment, patients may feel like they have a sunburn while dehydrated skin peels or flakes away after 24 to 48 hours, and complete healing generally takes between two and four days.

When you need it, try a safe but more aggressive option

Every 2-3 years, treat your skin to a Halo laser treatment. Dual-wave technology enhances the production of elastin and collagen in the skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines. Halo is also an effective treatment to help reduce the appearance of sun damage, scars, and uneven skin texture. The treatment lasts approximately 45 minutes to an hour, and the patient may feel a warm tingling sensation in the treated area. In the days following the treatment, the skin will start to peel, revealing smooth and refreshed skin in four to five days.

Partner with a dermatologist

An annual skin check can be life-saving. Aside from helping you look your best, your dermatologist can help detect skin cancer at its earliest stage. Schedule a consultation with a dermatologist or aesthetician today at the Dermatology Clinic and find the skin care products best suited for your skin. Visit thedermatologyclinic.com or call 225.769.7546.