It’s that time of year again. After tallying all the votes from 225 readers, we’re gearing up to reveal the winners of the 2019 Best of 225 Awards.

The winners will be unveiled at our Hot Off the Press event June 26 at Red Stick Social, Baton Rouge’s latest entertainment venue. The new kid on the block in Mid City features state-of-the-art bowling lanes, live music in an intimate setting and locally inspired fare served in indoor and outdoor seating.

At the event, you’ll be among the first to get your hands on a copy of our July Best of 225 issue, featuring the winners in every category from Best New Restaurant to Best Place to See Art.

Stay tuned to 225 Dine, where more exciting event details will be announced soon, including VIP ticket opportunities and the info on the live music.

RSVP for your FREE tickets here. This event is sponsored by BTR Airlines.