Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program provides students with equity, opportunity, sponsored by Louisiana Tech University

In 2018, the University of Louisiana System established the Reginald F. Lewis Educational Equity Initiative to recruit, retain, and graduate students prepared for life and career success. The program provides mentoring opportunities and co-curricular activities to enhance the collegiate experience of Black male students, and offers them connections to faculty and administration who share similar life experiences.

Through the program, two Louisiana Tech University students, Cameron Green of Peoria, Illinois, and Da’Voznik Armstrong of Shreveport, expanded their college experience beyond the classroom and earned the support needed to excel in the world of higher education and beyond. Each academic year, two rising sophomores will have the opportunity to apply for the Scholars Program. Armstrong and Green hope to see more students take this opportunity to make connections and expand their college experience.

