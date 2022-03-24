Have you read to your child today? Free programs nurture young readers [Sponsored]

It’s never too early (or too late) to start reading to your children. Besides the books, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library has events, programming and resources to get your child reading. Here are a few to get you started.

Press start for age 2-4:

Explore early skills through play and interaction at home with your child. They’ll get a new booklet each month for three years packed full of family fun! The tips and activities in these booklets are designed for use with things already found around the house without the need to buy anything. Each booklet includes Community Connections, an insert with a selected list of community events, and the EBRP Library Children’s Storytime schedule for you to post on your refrigerator. Completion of all 12 booklets each year earns your child a FREE book of their choice and an entry into the Library’s annual gift card drawing, courtesy of the Patrons of the Public Library. Pick up your booklet in the children’s room at any branch.

1000 Books before Kindergarten: Literacy Is A Family Affair!



The concept is simple, and the rewards, priceless. Read a book (any book) to your child or children—infant, toddler and/or preschooler—as part of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program. Even that one your child asks for you to read again and again. Each time counts!

The goal is to have read 1,000 books to your child before he or she starts kindergarten. If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years. If you consider that most children start kindergarten at around age 5, you have more time than you think.

Parents can enroll at any East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Children’s Room. When your child reaches the goals of 250, 500, 750 and 1,000 books, your East Baton Rouge Parish Library will have special reading incentive gifts just for them like special stickers, book bags, cool decals and brag tags, and even a copy of Off We Go! by Will Hillenbrand with an invitation to a special party to be held every March at the Main Library at Goodwood for children completing the program.

Visit ebrpl.com/Kids to access these programs and nurture a love of reading in children.