The Queen: Celebrating One Year of Thrills Landside in Baton Rouge

A Glimpse into History:

In the early 1990s, Louisiana legalized the lottery, video poker and riverboat gaming as a way to raise revenue to fund the government without having to raise taxes. Casino Rouge opened its doors in 1994 as one of 15 riverboat casinos approved by lawmakers. It changed hands (and its name) in 2007, becoming Hollywood Casino.

Then, in 2018, legislation was approved allowing the state’s 15 floating casinos to operate on land. Under new ownership by The Queen Casino & Entertainment, Hollywood Casino underwent a stunning $85 million transformation into The Queen Baton Rouge and made history as the first landside casino in Baton Rouge.

A New Entertainment Destination:

Visitors are encouraged to explore more than 100,000 square feet of the best in gaming, dining and entertainment found anywhere in the city. The Queen offers more than 700 gaming machines, 18 gaming tables and a variety of electronic tables.

Four unique restaurants provide options for a delicious meal or watching the latest sporting event. The Queen’s flexible meeting and event space includes three multi-purpose rooms, as well as indoor space and an outdoor patio overlooking the majestic Mississippi River.

A state-of-the-art DraftKings Sportsbook features 20 betting kiosks, four over-the-counter betting windows, lounge-style seating, a 28-foot video wall and oversized high-definition TVs.

Economic Impact:

By attracting tourists and locals alike, The Queen is generating substantial revenue for the city-parish through annual tax contributions, boosting the city’s financial health and promoting a vibrant, bustling downtown area. Located within walking distance of Capitol Lake, the Louisiana State Capitol and other landmark destinations, what was once a quiet area is now a thriving entertainment hub, drawing visitors from across the region.

Additionally, The Queen Casino & Entertainment is going forward with moving another downtown riverboat casino onto land. The company also owns the Belle of Baton Rouge and has started a $100 million expansion and renovation.

Workforce Development and Job Opportunities:

The Queen’s commitment to workforce development is another cornerstone of its success. Employing more than 400 passionate individuals, it offers competitive benefits, pay and on-the-job training, ensuring a skilled and dedicated workforce. The Belle of Baton Rouge project promises to further expand job opportunities, reinforcing the positive impact on the local economy.

As The Queen celebrates this landmark anniversary, it has set a new standard for gaming and entertainment in the state. For more information and to view upcoming promotions and events, visit thequeenbr.com.