Pure Electric Luxury: Mercedes-Benz new EQS Sedan has arrived in Baton Rouge [Sponsored]

More intelligent—More thoughtful.

Technology is tailored to every passenger in the spacious EQS cabin. Like the S-Class, the EQS listens, and can tell who’s speaking. It learns your face and fingerprint, adapts to your habits, attends to your comfort and anticipates your needs like no EV.

Standard on the EQS 580, the MBUX Hyperscreen uses artificial intelligence to bring features and commands to its “zero-layer” 56-inch span of high-tech glass.

Taut like an archer’s bow, the shape optimizes cabin comfort and

aerodynamic efficiency. Elegantly futuristic details captivate the eye,

yet the wind barely notices the EQS sneaking through.

A singular sense of confidence.

As many as 350 sensors maintain virtual vigilance on you, your passengers and the world around your EQS. From standard state-of-the-art driving assists to extensive EV-specific protective measures, it’s how the EQS looks out for you that’ll make you’ll look forward to every drive.

Pure ambience, purified atmosphere.

LED ambient lighting in the dash, doors and even the seats offers 64 colors you can select and change as you wish. Available four-stage filtration with a HEPA filter can pre-purify the cabin air to a new level of clean, then pair aromatherapy with a rejuvenating massage.

Charge forward, at no charge.

The EQS aims to be the flagship of all EVs when it comes to charging. Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge can keep you powered with a 10-year/155K-mile warranty on the battery. The Mercedes me app even helps in locating, using and paying for charging on all major US networks. Ask Trey and his team about the complimentary 30-minute sessions at all Electrify America DC fast chargers, included for two years.

Start the day charged.

Mercedes-EQ helps make charging at home easy, smart and ready for the future. Customers can access dedicated portals with ChargePoint and Qmerit, each designed to help you purchase and arrange installation of a highly rated home wallbox that integrates with your EQS and the Mercedes me connect app.

Visit the showroom or click here to connect with Trey Bagbey and schedule time to see the EQS Sedan at Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge.