How to promote yourself during Best of 225 voting

Congratulations on being nominated for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards, this year’s 225 magazine reader poll of the best food, drink, boutiques, services, entertainment and more that Baton Rouge has to offer.

We welcome nominees who wish to share this important honor via email, social media and advertising campaigns. Here’s how.

Can I campaign for my business?

Now through April 7, you may invite your friends, family and customers to vote for you or your business using our quick and easy online ballot. We welcome and encourage nominees to promote their 2017 Best of 225 candidacy, but we have a few guidelines and rules that we ask all nominees follow.

Can I use your logo?

—You may use our Best of 225 logo on social media, emails or your websites. If you’d like a high-resolution version to use in print materials, please contact sales director Jill Stokeld or advertising manager Mike Romaguera at [225] 928-1700.

—If you plan to publish a digital advertisement, social media marketing campaign or in-house promotion at your business, we ask that you use our official Best Of 225 logo that can be downloaded here.

What are the rules?

—Only those who have been nominated for an official Best of 225 category are granted permission to use the logo.

–225 magazine does not favor or endorse ANY candidates for the awards. All promotional announcements should state the following: “This promotion is not endorsed by 225 magazine. All winners are chosen by 225 magazine readers.”