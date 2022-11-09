This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state

Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh.

Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.

The new location is in the Overseas Market Shopping Center in Key West.

The first Kolache Kitchen opened in January 2013 in Baton Rouge, near LSU’s North Gates after founder and Houston native Will Edwards noticed an absence of kolaches in the area. Kolache Kitchen now has six open locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Key West.

