New year, new you: Healthy restaurants and cafes in Baton Rouge to help you with your resolutions

Full menus

MJ’s has been a healthy staple in Baton Rouge since it opened in 2013. This café uses the freshest ingredients to create a plant-based menu. Even if you’re not on a plant-based diet, MJ’s uses veggies and other fresh ingredients to create healthy takes on all your favorite dishes. Whether you’re craving soups, sandwiches or salads, MJ’s has something for you. Browse the menu here. MJ’s cafe is at 5162 Government St.

This restaurant claimed the 2021 Best of 225 Award for Best Restaurant for Vegetarian and Vegan Options. If you’re trying to take in more veggies, try any of the flavor-packed salads or even the grilled veggie board to share with the table. If you’re not in the mood for vegetarian or vegan options, try a protein plate. Check out the full menu here. BLDG 5 is at 2805 Kalurah St.

Even though its chips, salsa and queso can be tempting, Mestizo offers plenty of options to make your dining experience healthy. On the menu, you’ll find vegetarian, gluten-free and keto-friendly options. If you don’t have time to sit down and enjoy a delicious dinner, Mestizo has you covered with meal prep options. Head over to Mestizo’s website to see the different healthy choices. Mestizo is at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway.

When you’re craving a burger, pizza or even mac ‘n’ cheese but want to cut some of the calories, head to Vegan Friendly Foods. Pizzas are topped with vegan cheese and plant-based meat; mac ‘n’ cheese is served with a creamy nut-based sauce; and there’s chili, gumbo and soul food platters, too. Find the full menu on Waitr. Vegan Friendly Foods is at 4608 Bennington Ave.

Meal prep options

Good Eats Kitchen offers a variety of meal packs that you can enjoy without the prep. Choose from individual meals, or order meal packs to get you through the week. Pancakes and even king cakes offer guilt-free ways to indulge. You can pop into the Baton Rouge location, or order online to get your meals delivered to your door. Good Eats Kitchen is at 7474 Corporate Blvd.

Though it may be hard to look past the gorgeous cakes and sweet treats inside this local bakery, you can find an array of healthy meal options at Eloise. Choose from prepared meals like salad jars, rice bowls, lettuce wraps and more. Keep your next gathering healthy by ordering catered fruit or veggie trays, large salads or hummus trays. Eloise is at 320 Lee Drive.

Healthy treats

Enjoy cool, tangy frozen yogurt topped with fresh fruit, homemade granola and honey. Check out Counter Culture’s website to see what flavors are available each week. If you’re not feeling fro-yo, try a blended shake and a cool sandwich to make a quick and easy meal. Counter Culture is at 7711 Perkins Road.

City Roots rolled out some New Year’s-inspired drinks to help you stay on track. Try the Full Leave Detox Tea, which you can order hot or iced, or the Whipped Espresso Cold Brew, which is both sugar and carb free. City Roots is at 1509 Government St.

At Magpie, try a nutritious Superfood Latte that will give you energy and nourishment. Need a pastry to pair with your cup of joe? Magpie’s pastry case has paleo-friendly options like chocolate chunk cookies and spice bread. If you’re looking for more of a meal to accompany your coffee, try its salads or vegan and gluten-free soups. Magpie Cafe is at 3205 Perkins Road.

