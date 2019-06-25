[Sponsored content] Mindfulness: Engage the senses, excite the mind

Sponsored by

Picture this: You feel a rush—lean in to get a closer look, and marvel at the details. Fur and feathers so lovingly removed. You feel the gravity of the void in the print, the species, and in our world when you take in the small etched urns containing the remains of these disappearing creatures.

Artist, biologist, and environmental educator Brandon Ballengée’s poignant, interdisciplinary exhibition, Frameworks of Absence, is currently on display at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. Beautifully mounted specimens accompany Ballengée’s artwork, on loan from the LSU Museum of Natural Science and the Louisiana State Arthropod Museum.

LASM takes you on a journey of the senses with skillfully planned details that make every exhibit impactful. The Museum quite literally shifts shape with each new exhibit. These immersive experiences are why LASM is one of Baton Rouge’s crown jewels.

From one room that connects you deeply to our planet to one that transports you to the far reaches of the galaxy: LASM’s current exhibits take visitors on a journey to both.

Treat yourself to an inspiring night out July 11 from 5:30 to 7:30, and meet Connor Matherne at Art After Hours: Astral Visions.

Fly through the nighttime sky depicted in the photographs in the planetarium while Matherne explains his work and answers your questions. Explore the OmniGlobe that pinpoints the location of each celestial entity he has photographed. Admission includes wine and hors d’oeuvres—only $10 for non-members and free for members.

Don’t miss these exciting planetarium shows and movies:

In the early days of star-projector planetariums, a live presenter would take visitors on a journey through the night sky—but technology has changed and planetarium offerings have changed along with it. The Irene W. Pennington Planetarium uses its 60-foot domed theater to immerse you in journeys through time, space, music and our planet’s most astounding wonders. Digital movies and sky shows use the most advanced 4K full-dome digital video projection system that puts you in the center of the action along with a 5.1, 15,000-watt digital surround sound system.

Check out what’s playing now.

Begins July 6

With never-before-seen 70 mm footage and newly-discovered audio recordings, the filmmakers reconstruct the exhilarating final moments of preparation, lift off, landing, and return of this historic mission—one of humanity’s greatest achievements and the first to put a man on the moon. You’ll get the perspectives of astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins, the mission control team, and the millions of spectators on the ground, viewers will vividly experience those moments, days, and hours in 1969 when humankind took a giant leap into the future. Viewers will marvel at the human ingenuity and the impulse that led us into space.

Saturday, July 20, 2019 10 am – 5 pm



Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing with hands-on activities from 10 AM to 2 PM and special planetarium shows from 10 AM to 5 PM, including the recently-released Apollo 11: First Steps Edition. Also, check out a display on the moon landing in Science Station and authentic lunar samples in the LASM atrium.

July 27 from 10 am-5 pm



Celebrate along with fellow shark lovers—Explore the underwater worlds of sharks. Thrilling planetarium shows and movies incorporate innovative research technology to reveal compelling insight on some of the most unique underwater species in the world.

August 17 from 5 – 8 pm

As the golden birthday of the historic music festival approaches, LASM’s planetarium will transform into the ultimate music venue for a proper musical celebration. Tickets for all three shows (including a sneak peek of art exhibition Harmonies in Color in the Main Art Galleries) and two tickets for beer or wine are $20; members $10. Seating is limited.

—5 pm: America’s Musical Journey

—6 pm: Laser Beatles

—7 pm: The Pink Floyd eXperience

Begins August 17

Take a wondrous journey across the entire electromagnetic spectrum. Discover the many reasons for color—like why the sky is blue and why Mars is red. Take a tour within a plant leaf and journey inside the human eye. Investigate x-rays by voyaging to a monstrous black hole and then back at your doctor’s office. You will even see the actual color of a dinosaur—based on recent scientific evidence.

Experience amazing historic artifacts and peer into the future with the immersive programming for all ages at LASM. Follow on social @ LASM and click here to plan your next mindful outing.