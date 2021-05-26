Men Matter: Anti-aging services designed for gents [Sponsored]

GENTLEMEN ONLY: Explore some of the men’s services available at The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinic.

1. Radiesse® for Men addresses moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, which can lead to a loss of self-confidence in men. Radiesse® can help subtly refresh your appearance without any tell-tale signs that you have undergone a cosmetic treatment. These fast, easy injections offer convenient and flexible scheduling for even the busiest patients. It immediately lifts male skin, smoothing wrinkles and lines and creating a tighter, firmer appearance. Aside from slight reddening, bruising, and slight swelling, there are no side effects and no downtime. Results may vary, and multiple treatments may be necessary for the best results. The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics’ specialists will create a customized treatment plan for you outlining how many sessions you may need, what you can expect, and how you can maintain your results.

2. PRP for Hair Restoration

Use the powerhouse benefits of platelet-rich plasma, or PRP, to regenerate the growth of thinning hair. PRP is concentrated blood plasma containing approximately five times the number of platelets found in normal circulating blood. Platelets promote healing and aid in the clotting of blood at the site of a wound. Administering PRP to damaged hair follicles amplifies the body’s naturally occurring wound-healing mechanism. Some doctors around the world believe PRP can be used to stimulate the growth of hair follicles preventing hair loss.

3. Hormone Replacement Therapy

Human Growth Hormone Therapy, or HGH, can help you regain your bone density, cardiovascular function, and general well-being. A deficiency usually results from the destruction of normal pituitary and/or hypothalamic tissue from a tumor or surgical and/or radiation therapy. Individuals with decreased growth hormone levels may have impacted sleep patterns and decreased immune system function. Visit Dr. Howell at the Baton Rouge office. He often recommends HGH therapy for adults if, after adequate laboratory testing and appropriate evaluation, an individual is diagnosed with HGH deficiency and he believes that the patient could benefit from HGH Replacement Therapy.

4. Testosterone Replacement

Testosterone is the most important sex hormone (otherwise known as androgens) produced in the male body. It is the hormone that is primarily responsible for producing the typical adult male attributes. Regain what makes you a man with therapy tailored to your needs at The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics. Some symptoms related to low testosterone are similar to those seen during menopause in women. In younger men, low testosterone production may reduce the development of body and facial hair, muscle mass and genitals. In addition, voices also may fail to deepen. Doctors at The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics can prescribe testosterone for patients diagnosed as having testosterone deficiency.

Visit theantiagingclinics.com to learn more.