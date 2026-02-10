Find your last-minute Mardi Gras outfit at these local shops

Mardi Gras is just around the corner, and if you still haven’t narrowed down your parade looks, you’re in luck. Baton Rouge provides many boutiques and second-hand stores that make the perfect option for a last-minute parade look.

Check out these local shops with all the purple, green and gold to get you through the rest of Carnival season.

3064 Perkins Rd.

From tailgate party outfits to chic parade looks, this shop offers a wide selection of attire for any event. Head into the store or shop on its website under the Mardi Gras tab to find purple, green and gold matching sets, sweaters and pieces from the iconic Queen of Sparkles brand.

7480 Highland Rd.

Not only is Sanctuary Home and Gifts ideal for Mardi Gras outfits, but the boutique also offers a selection of themed drinkware, towels, napkins and accessories. Prepare for your parade-packed week by shopping for tumblers and styrofoam glasses to keep your whole krewe hydrated.

Sanctuary Home and Gifts also stocks Mardi Gras baby and children’s clothes. The collection includes onesies, striped polos, bibs and more.

7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., Ste. 150

Sweet Baton Rouge is a go-to spot for Louisiana-themed T-shirts, but it is also a great option for parade-goers looking for a more casual look. Since the entire store sells Louisiana-inspired apparel, almost every option would be on-theme, while also being comfy. Head to the shop or browse the website’s Mardi Gras tab to check out the options.

3001 Government St.

Stand out on parade day with a curated vintage ‘fit from Time Warp. This store is brimming with sequins, fringe, crochet and feathers. Each piece is one of a kind, making for a truly unique parade getup.

10000 Perkins Rowe

7474 Corporate Blvd.

Frock Candy’s Mardi Gras collection has festive clothing and accessories that will work for any parade. Shop its two locations to find beaded earrings, embroidered sneakers or glitter balm for all your Carnival plans.

8366 Jefferson Hwy.

You probably can’t attend a parade without seeing at least one person sporting Perlis’ iconic, striped Mardi Gras rugby shirt. The brand also sells a variety of other purple, green and gold items like tees, polos, hats and even tuxedo shirts.