So many storms, sponsored by Three Roll Estate

So Many Storms is Three Roll’s version of a dark and stormy cocktail. It is made with their dark rum, which is fermented in French and American oak, making it the perfect cocktail to transition into fall.
Ingredients:
• 2 oz. dark rum
• 3/4 oz. lime juice
• 5 basil leaves
• 3 oz. ginger beer
Directions:
In a cocktail shaker, add the dark rum and lime juice and shake well. Pour the mixture into a glass and stir in 3 ounces of ginger beer. Garnish the cocktail with basil leaves.
Raise the bar with your at-home cocktails with Three Roll’s specialty spirits.