So many storms, sponsored by Three Roll Estate

So Many Storms is Three Roll’s version of a dark and stormy cocktail. It is made with their dark rum, which is fermented in French and American oak, making it the perfect cocktail to transition into fall.

Ingredients:

• 2 oz. dark rum

• 3/4 oz. lime juice

• 5 basil leaves

• 3 oz. ginger beer

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker, add the dark rum and lime juice and shake well. Pour the mixture into a glass and stir in 3 ounces of ginger beer. Garnish the cocktail with basil leaves.

Raise the bar with your at-home cocktails with Three Roll’s specialty spirits.