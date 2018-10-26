[Sponsored content] Practical luxury: Re-think your family suv

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

Between work, carpool, after-school sports and other activities, most families spend more time on the road than they do at home. When it’s time to shop for a new family car, you set out to find a safe and practical, mid-range SUV. You need plenty of room for your home team with enough extra for their friends, backpacks, band instruments and sports equipment—you know, everyday life. Sure, there are plenty to choose from but, you think, if you are spending so much of your time in there, shouldn’t you love your car? On your quest for mid-range models, you may not realize Mercedes has an option, but Mercedes GLC SUV may surprise you.

Think of it more as a practical luxury SUV.

Light-weight, nimble, and fuel-efficient, this beautiful machine delivers sport, luxury, and family-appropriateness at a surprisingly reasonable price.

You see, luxury cars aren’t better because they have some special component that mainstream cars don’t. It’s because everything they have–from materials to mechanical parts–is the very best quality. Focused on performance while staying luxurious, the GLC is a perfect fit for a family’s everyday routine.

SAFETY:

The Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV earned 2017 Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Advanced safety systems and driver assists use radar, cameras and more to help make any journey more comfortable, and more comforting. The GLC SUV received a superior rating in front crash prevention thanks to its standard Collision Prevention Assist Plus system. The GLC’s larger but lighter body keeps you and your passengers safe in an even more rigid passenger safety compartment. 4MATIC® continually sends the engine’s torque to the wheels that need it. This means that on slippery roads, it elevates your driving confidence.

STYLE:

The muscular body of the GLC delivers space, stability and sportiness. Crisp proportions and chrome details give you a balance of athleticism and elegance. Inside, there’s something for everyone to enjoy—from handcrafted designo Nappa leather, heated front and rear seats and multicolor ambient lighting to a new triple-zone climate control and a giant Panorama roof.

EFFICIENCY: