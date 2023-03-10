LSU will start training students for its own cybersecurity center

LSU is establishing two student-run security operations centers, or SOCs, to provide the university’s Baton Rouge and Shreveport campuses with cybersecurity protection and response.

To staff the SOCs, the university announced it has signed an agreement with cybersecurity firm TekStream to provide training to the students at the same level it trains its own employees on cyberattacks, analysis, network defense, policy and escalation, and real-time response tactics to actual incidents.

Losses from cyberattacks have seen a five-fold increase over the past five years, according to the latest data reported by the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center. Higher education is one target of the malicious online attacks, as evidenced by the suspected cyberattack that recently caused campuswide internet disruptions at Southeastern Louisiana University, as reported by Louisiana Illuminator.

The initiative is being funded out of the $2.5 million the Legislature approved in 2022 for cyber education and research at the Baton Rouge and Shreveport campuses. Read the announcement.

This story originally appeared in a March 8 issue of Daily Report.