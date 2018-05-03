Next week, LSU’s Textiles, Apparel and Merchandising students will showcase their original designs at LSU’s annual Fashion Show.

The show will mainly present collections made by seniors, but juniors and sophomores will also show a bit of what they’ve been working on. The event will also feature a styling competition that freshmen and merchandisers will be participating in.

The show is organized by LSU’s Fashion Association, a group of creative men and women who participate in a variety of fashion-related events and projects in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Tickets are $16 online or $20 at the door. Purchase tickets here.

The LSU Fashion Show is 5-8 p.m. next Wednesday, May 9, in the LSU Student Union’s Royal Cotillion Ballroom.