Production crews moved into the professional kitchen inside local chef and food personality Jay Ducote’s home for multiple days of filming for the online contest. Photo by Collin Richie

‘Filming in Session” reads the sign on the door of the home of Jay Ducote, the Baton Rouge barbecue guru who agreed to open his party-size kitchen to a mid-virus version of this year’s Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.

On the second and final day of the late September competition, the door to Ducote’s home stands open just a crack, and inside, the normalities of domestic life fade away. This is a film studio, all right. At least for the day.

Studio lights beam off the silvery pots, pans and bowls and illuminate a line of judges awaiting their fourth out of five dishes of the day. Two camera operators focus on their monitors in the makeshift kitchen stadium where New Orleans chef Amy Sins, bantering with repeat host and former Seafood King Cory Bahr, eases into a smile for the three, two, one, action!

This is how the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changed the game for its annual competition during the pandemic. And inRegister was there to capture it all. Read on for the full story from inRegister‘s November 2020 issue.