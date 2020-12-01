Everyone craves a little reminder of home, especially during the holidays. And for many restaurants and food businesses that have struggled during the pandemic, shipping their goods offers another way to stay afloat financially.

Over in New Orleans, shipping has become a lifeline for its popular restaurants during the pandemic. Commander’s Palace has been sending its legendary seafood gumbo, turtle soup and other famous dishes across the country. Central Grocery packages and ships out its iconic muffuletta.

Both businesses utilize the services of Goldbelly, a national online delivery company, joining several other Louisiana favorites that ship items like Natchitoches meat pies and smoked sausage from Lafayette meat markets.

“The truth is, this is very much a lifeline for our business,” Commander’s Palace co-owner Ti Martin told NOLA.com. “Everything we’re doing still doesn’t add up to making money, but it’s helping us make it to the other side.”

While we couldn’t find any Baton Rouge shops on the Goldbelly site just yet, there are still plenty of local food businesses that will ship their products across the country.

Brew Ha-Ha sells its cake balls and in-house roasted coffee beans through Etsy. Red Stick Spice Co. frequently ships its spice blends and other products. And you can now get French Truck Coffee delivered internationally.

Know of other Baton Rouge restaurants or food businesses that have expanded to shipping since the pandemic? Let us know about them in the comments!