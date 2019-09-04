Louisiana Art & Science Museum preps for its big gala and two colorful exhibitions

Plenty of research has shown how colors elicit certain emotions. Red represents passion or aggression. Blue is cool and inviting. Green is the color of choice for every organic, health-focused brand out there.

Color packs quite the punch in two new exhibitions at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, occupying both floors and complementing its upcoming annual gala.

On the ground floor, “Harmonies in Color” showcases the works of six contemporary artists all exploring the visible spectrum through paintings, sculptures, photographs and more. Among them are a site-specific installation by Jen Pack, known for her cascading thread-based pieces; Pard Morrison’s totem-like structures; and Irene Mamiye’s abstract experiments printed on aluminum.

As visitors make their way up the stairs to the second floor, they are already immersed in the other exhibit, “Sound Is An Invisible Color.” Artist Christopher Janney’s interactive sound and light installation, “Soundstair,” has traveled the world since the 1980s—visiting the famous Spanish Steps in Rome and even LASM way back in 1981. Sensors on the steps of the museum’s central staircase activate melodic and natural sounds that change as visitors go up and down.

Janney is also responsible for the 4,000-square-foot interactive canopy at the new Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, called the “Harmonic Grove.” In LASM’s upstairs space, the museum has arranged studies for that local piece, as well as vibrant models of his other sculptures, sensory pieces and videos highlighting his four decade-long career.

On Sept. 20, patrons will get to celebrate both exhibitions at the 34th annual gala, “CHROMA: Color Your Senses,” which supports LASM’s educational programs during a night of food, music and a silent auction.

“Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives” and “Sound Is An Invisible Color” are on view at Louisiana Art & Science Museum now through March 1. The gala, “CHROMA: Color Your Senses,” is Sept. 20. lasm.org

This article was originally published in the September 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.