ON LOCATION @Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar [Sponsored]

Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar is a great choice for visitors and locals alike. Conveniently located inside the Renaissance Hotel, the setting screams Baton Rouge: local entertainment, local beer and fresh ingredients sourced locally.
The Experience:
From date night to grabbing a cocktail on the way home, Tallulah checks all the boxes. Indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy, southern menus presented with fresh twists.
Hot topic:
Live music returns in January 2022. Be on the lookout for wine dinners and other special events with its Evenings at Renaissance programming, showcasing all that makes our city so unique.