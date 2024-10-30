Lifelong Educator Sparks Renewed Passion: A Conversation with New EBR Schools Superintendent LaMont Cole

A: I was that kid who always loved school. I had so much fun in my days at Capitol Middle and Tara High School. I had teachers who pushed me hard and motivated me to chase the things that excited me. Both my grandmothers were educators, so I guess it’s also in my blood.

Q: Did you always have aspirations of becoming a superintendent?

A: If you had asked me in my early twenties, I would have told you my dream was to become the principal of Capitol Middle School. That dream came true very early on in my career, and I credit that job for really unlocking my true purpose. The students and staff, the campus, the energy of the community – it all just clicked for me.

Q: Who were some of the key mentors that guided you along the way?

A: I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have received guidance from some of the most remarkable leaders in Baton Rouge. People like Herman Brister, Dujan Johnson and Sherry Brock really pushed me to pursue leadership roles. They saw potential in me that I didn’t see in myself at times. It is now my mission to pass that along to the next generation of leaders.

Q: As a father, former EBR principal, CAO of CSAL, elected official, Mayor Pro-Temps, and now superintendent, what is your vision for the future of EBR Schools?

A: Kids need to feel safe, cared for and supported. That’s first and foremost. From there, it’s our job to ensure they are on a learning adventure full of energy, wonder and joy. Learning should be fun. When we create spaces that are lively and engaging, students naturally want to learn. But it’s not just about educating students; when our teachers and staff are inspired, that excitement flows into the classroom.

Q: How do you plan to make that vision a reality?

A: Every decision and change we make will be centered around what is right for our students. That may seem like a no-brainer, but it will be challenging at times. We will occasionally have to make decisions that will be unpopular, but we’re playing the long game. We are taking a multi-faceted approach and not settling for the status quo.

Q: What do you need in order to be successful?

A: Each morning I try to visit a few of our schools to engage with students and listen to the leaders who are on the ground every day. I will show up for this team and this community every day. I just ask that you do the same. We need to be lifting up our students, staff and schools. Be asking what you can do to show your support, and let them know you are cheering them on to success.

Q: What do you want your legacy as superintendent to look like?

A: I feel extremely blessed to take on this role. The way it all came together was certainly unconventional, but this story isn’t about me. It is about every single family in Baton Rouge having access to world-class, tuition-free education. Growing up, the neighborhood public school was the heartbeat of that community – we’re getting back to that and we’re going to take it to an entirely new level.