A new tenant is coming to City Square Shopping Center, developer Kevin Nguyen’s retail center at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.

In May, The Great American Cookie Co. and Marble Slab Creamery will open a co-branded dessert location in a 1,920-square-foot space. The national chains have been jointly owned since 2008 and have begun opening jointly branded locations over the past few years.

The concept joins F45, a boutique fitness facility that combines high-intensity interval and functional training in a group setting—scheduled to open later this month in a 2,360-square-foot studio.

The new tenants at City Square join another new fitness-related tenant, Strength Science, which opened a 1,600-square-foot studio in the center in November.

The growth of the center, which is already home to a Lit Pizza, Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, Verizon Wireless, Classy Nails and Chase Bank branch, is a testament to the demand in the area, says Clay Furr of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which handles leasing for the center.

“There are a lot of young people moving into the area, with Spring Lake, Fairhill and Harveston,” Furr says. “Plus, you have all the businesses that occupy office space down Bluebonnet, so there is significant traffic and a solid base that is stimulating activity.”

Read on for the rest of this story, which originally appeared in the Feb. 7 edition of Daily Report.