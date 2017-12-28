Get ready to shake your brass. Jazz funk band The Michael Foster Project performs at the Varsity Theatre tomorrow night, Dec. 29, as part of the last installment of the Funkin’ with Friends series.

Foster and his bandmates, many of whom are music teachers and band directors, met in the music department at Southern University. Along with jazz and funk, the group also dabbles in R&B and hip-hop.

The Michael Foster Project will be accompanied in concert by host Howard Hall and DJ Marquis, who will be mixing up videos.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Buy tickets online here.

Doors open at 8 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 29. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road. Attendees must be 18 or older.