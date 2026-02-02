Indulge in our sweet February 2026 issue, on stands now

We hope you saved room for dessert.

In the heart of a season built around colored sugar-coated king cakes and Valentine’s Day chocolates, there’s never been a better time to tuck into a feature focused on some of the standout indulgent treats available in the Capital Region.

Some of these recipes for success have remained mercifully untampered with for decades—like Coffee Call’s half-century of shaking clouds of powdered sugar on warm beignets, or cake craftswoman Nannette Mayhall’s word-of-mouth menu of celebration-worthy gateaux. Others are new creations straight from the imaginations of a new generation of bakers and confectioners.

Aside from all the sugar, this issue is packed with stories about Valentine’s Day dinners, local high school football stars, Lunar New Year and so much more.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.