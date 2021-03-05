I am 225: Dorthy Ray

After studying art history at LSU and interning with art organizations in New Orleans, Ray wanted to see Black LGBTQ people represented in art galleries and museums. Growing up in a religious household and the daughter of two preacher parents, Ray wanted to use art to start conversations and ask questions about taboo subjects or religious teachings.

In one of Ray’s abstract paintings, “I will not think about sex in class,” is written sideways on the canvas. The spray-painted piece is meant to evoke a sense of chaos, reflecting the confusion a student might feel given Louisiana’s lacking sex education.

Ray has showcased their art at local galleries like The Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa and Axiom Gallery in New Orleans. In March, two of Ray’s self-portraits will be displayed at Queen City 15 Gallery in New York. The photo series, titled “Boy Series,” features Ray lounging topless on a royal blue velvet couch, wearing a durag, Supreme boxer briefs and black Champion socks. Ray wanted to create art that showcased Black LGBTQ people and explored gender and queerness.

In 2020, Ray founded The New Church, a nonprofit that provides safe spaces for BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) and LGBTQ people by creating community around art and open dialogue. The organization circulates helpful resources, promotes holistic health, wealth and self-advancement.

In the future, Ray dreams of owning a contemporary art space and a cafe. They plan to continue encouraging uncomfortable conversations through art in order to move society forward.

On March 25, The New Church plans to collaborate with LSU’s photography department to host a virtual panel to discuss the documentation of people of color in the media. thenewchurch.info

This article was originally published in the March 2021 issue of 225 magazine.

