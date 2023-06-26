Here’s why Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge has won 10 ‘Best of the Best’ Awards

So, to what does the dealership owe its continued success? There are many answers to that question, but if you ask the members of its leadership team, you’ll find that one factor has been especially impactful: its extraordinary company culture, built on a foundation of accountability, communication and relationship building.

This stellar company culture starts with management—each member of the leadership team has been with the company for over a decade—but it’s also present in every employee. Every week, the staff meets to nominate and recognize an employee who embodies the dealership’s culture in everything they do, and that exemplary employee is then given a “culture coin” that can be redeemed for $500 worth of rewards. $50,000 worth of these rewards are given out every year.

“We’re really like a family,” said General Manager and Co-Owner Nick Pentas.

According to Gwen Wild, vice president of customer experience, the familial atmosphere that permeates every aspect of the dealership’s operations starts with mutual respect and trust between those in managerial roles and the employees that they lead.

“We’re all committed to leading by example,” she said. “We will not ask one of our employees to do something that we ourselves would not be willing to do. I think that garners a lot of respect from our team members.”

This culture of excellence doesn’t begin and end with the dealership’s staff, though—each and every customer that visits Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge will experience the same dedication to exceptional service and keen attention to detail.

“We have a sort of underlying commitment to who we are, what we do and how we do it,” added General Sales Manager Hess Crockett. “You don’t win 10 Best of the Best Awards without that commitment.”

The dealership boasts a 4.9-star sales satisfaction rating and a 4.5-star service satisfaction rating, as well. This is because Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge employees are always eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm, making sure to cater to the individual needs of every single customer.

Whether you’re looking to buy, sell or simply take a look around the showroom, rest assured that you’ll be taken care of every step of the way.

“Come and meet us,” Pentas said. “We are here, we are approachable and we are available. If you want an experience unlike anything you can get anywhere else, come to Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge.”

Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge is located at 10949 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Give the team a call at (225) 424-2241, or visit mbobr.com.