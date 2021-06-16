‘Hemp, with a little history’: Local brand J.R. Hover and Co. aims to dispel misconceptions about CBD

The company, which Hover co-owns with his wife, Jordan, offers products for a variety of applications. Hover’s personal favorite is the melatonin-infused CBD gel capsules, a sleep aid he says helps him catch some otherwise elusive shut-eye after long days managing Beauvoir Park, his CBD business and raising two young children.

In addition to the sleep-aid capsules, the company sells CBD oil tinctures for general anxiety and stress relief, topical balms for muscle inflammation, and a range of other products for both holistic wellness and targeted relief.

At the forefront of both the company’s visual marketing and its general business ethos is the story of W.A. Hover—J.R.’s great-great-grandfather—who owned a pharmacy in downtown Denver in the late 1800s and played a role in revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry by selling over-the-counter medicine, holistic medicine, and prescription drugs while other pharmacies were selling only patent medicines, according to the J.R. Hover and Co. website.

The historic W.A. Hover and Co. building—which still stands in downtown Denver—has become something of an unofficial mascot of J.R. Hover and Co., appearing on every page of the brand’s website as well as on much of its merchandise. And while the graphic helps distinguish the company from its competitors, the link between J.R. and W.A. runs deeper than this marketing aesthetic. J.R. wants to ground his company in the tradition of good medicine and good business that his great-great-grandfather started nearly 200 years ago—and honor his legacy by doing so.

One way is through advocacy and education. Hover says it frustrates him to see people who could significantly benefit from using CBD who often confused it with its psychoactive counterpart THC, or between hemp—from which Hover’s products are derived—and illegal marijuana.

“It’s simple facts like that that people don’t take the time to research,” Hover says. “Or (they) are just misinformed based on something they might have believed a long time ago.

That’s why he has plans to host educational seminars at Beauvoir Park on CBD’s benefits and to dispel common misconceptions. He also intends to showcase the potential of industrial hemp at these seminars by using hemp-derived sound insulation material to bolster the park’s Crosscut Stage.

With the help of Jordan Hover and her five years of experience in middle school education, the two hope to deliver presentations that will create the same fascination and respect for CBD that has helped them build their business. And, of course, there will be live music—at Beauvoir, not even an educational seminar would be complete without it.

And while having a hand in both the live music and CBD industries may seem like a natural pairing, Hover stresses that the connection is intentional. Beauvoir Park and J.R. Hover and Co. share the mission of helping people feel their best as naturally and healthily as possible.

“We have a saying out at Beauvoir Park,” Hover says. “CBD for the mind and the body, and music for the soul.”

