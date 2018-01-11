The Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival kicked off last night, Jan. 10. If you missed out, don’t worry. There are three more film screenings left in this year’s fest: Keep the Change will be shown tonight, Jan. 11, Denial on Saturday, Jan. 13, and Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Keep the Change won awards for Best Narrative Feature and Best New Narrative Director at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film, directed by Rachel Israel, tells the story of David and Sarah—two autistic adults—and their budding romance.

Denial, directed by Mick Jackson, is a legal drama starring Rachel Weisz based on a true story, in which author and historian Deborah Lipstadt is sued for libel after writing a book about the Holocaust. In British courts, the burden of proof is on the defendant, meaning that Lipstadt must prove that the Holocaust occurred. After the screening, the real-life Deborah Lipstadt will Skype in for a Q&A session.

The American-Israeli film Norman was written and directed by Joseph Cedar. Norman, played by Richard Gere, is an aging small-time operator whose life changes dramatically when the young politician he befriended a few years prior becomes the Prime Minister of Israel.

The Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival aims to highlight the diversity of the Jewish experience by introducing the community to “movies that deal with universal issues as they relate to Jewish traditions, challenges and characters,” according to the festival’s website.

All three films will be shown at Manship Theatre at 100 Lafayette St. To purchase tickets, click here.