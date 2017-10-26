What do you get when you combine astronomy, art and Harry Potter? A Halloween Day at the Museum.

Head to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum this Saturday, Oct. 28, to see for yourself. The afternoon will begin with themed activities at 2 p.m., culminating with a live presentation of “The Astronomical World of Harry Potter” at 5 p.m.

All month long, LASM has been accepting Harry Potter-themed fan art to be displayed on the dome, featuring characters like Minerva McGonagall, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Albus Dumbledore.

A Halloween Day at the Museum is sure to be “WANDerful for muggles from 3 to 103,” according to the museum.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is located downtown at 100 River Road South.