Groovin’ on the Grass Fest, Spirit tasting, Emo Night and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

See a production of Matilda Thursday

CYT Baton Rouge is putting on a production of Matilda at the LSU Shaver Theater, and this Thursday, May 26, is opening night.

Follow the sweet and magical Matilda as she outsmarts her family and the wicked Miss Trunchbull. Sing along with this cast as you watch this musical about a truly extraordinary little girl.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Check out CYT’s website to purchase tickets and see other showtimes. LSU Shaver Theater is at 4320 Dalrymple Drive.

Learn all about wine and spirits Friday

Up your cocktail game by trying different spirits at Martin Wine and Spirits this Friday, May 27.

Learn about each alcohol’s origin as you taste everything from vodka to gin. Along with learning about the history, you’ll learn about the best cocktails to make with each spirit. Expect to try different alcohols, like Square One Organic Vodka, Cotswolds Gin, La Gritona Tequila Reposado, Plantation Silver Rum 3 Stars, Wilderness Trail Bourbon High Rye and Pierre Ferrand Cognac Ambre.

This tasting event is from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here. Martin Wine and Spirits is at 1670 Lobdell Ave.

Unleash your emotions at Emo Night Saturday

Don’t be afraid to let your tears flow for Emo Night this Saturday, May 28, at Chelsea’s Live.

Bust out your eyeliner and wear your best, all-black outfit because this night will unleash everyones inner emo phase. This Saturday will turn into “SADurday” as local band Neutral Snap takes the stage and plays all the emo classics.

Emo Night starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Celebrate Memorial Day early Sunday

Head out to Red Stick Social this Memorial Day weekend for a festival full of local bands during Groovin’ on the Grass Fest this Sunday, May 29.

Though Memorial Day lands on a Monday, you can still come out and jam out with Bag of Donuts, Peyton Falgoust Band and The Michael Foster Project. While the live music plays, enjoy a buffet and unlimited beverages as you celebrate the holiday.

Groovin’ on the Grass Fest is from 2-10 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE