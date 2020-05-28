While we’re all still craving a great brunch, the heat has us turning to lighter fare. That’s where a grilled crab cake could come in to save the day.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with the idea of grilling crab cakes as a lighter way of preparing them and preventing them from getting greasy. The great thing is that if they begin to break as you flip them, you don’t need to worry. They are going to be topped with the Grapefruit and Avocado Relish, so they don’t have to all look perfect.

The sweet, tangy and creamy combination of flavors and textures in the relish raises the crab cakes to another level. Many times, crab cakes are served with a heavy sauce that overpowers their delicate flavor. This relish helps to balance them out, bringing out the natural sweetness of the crab.

