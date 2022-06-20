Great Bites: Weeknight specials to tempt your tastebuds [Sponsored]

While many of us love to cook meals at home, juggling work and and family schedules get busy. Some days, it’s nice to kick back and let someone else do the cooking.

Famous for its Bloody Masons, Champagne Brunch, and award-winning burger creations, Mason’s Grill is a favorite happy hour and brunch destination, and a staple for Baton Rouge family celebrations. With a menu full of Louisiana flavor—made with the freshest ingredients from local Louisiana distributors—Masons’ Grill is so local that around there, they spell it ‘Leauxcal’.

Spice up your weekly dinner routine with specials at Mason’s Grill, sure to get your mouth watering, and make your weekday meal-planning easier.