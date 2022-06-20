Great Bites: Weeknight specials to tempt your tastebuds [Sponsored]

While many of us love to cook meals at home, juggling work and and family schedules get busy. Some days, it’s nice to kick back and let someone else do the cooking.
Famous for its Bloody Masons, Champagne Brunch, and award-winning burger creations, Mason’s Grill is a favorite happy hour and brunch destination, and a staple for Baton Rouge family celebrations. With a menu full of Louisiana flavor—made with the freshest ingredients from local Louisiana distributors—Masons’ Grill is so local that around there, they spell it ‘Leauxcal’.
Spice up your weekly dinner routine with specials at Mason’s Grill, sure to get your mouth watering, and make your weekday meal-planning easier.
Mondays
Red Beans & Rice: A Louisiana staple, cup or bowl served with side salad Kids Eat FREE: One free child’s meal + free ice cream per adult entree.
Valid for children 10 and younger – Dine in only
Tuesdays
Duh, TACOS! Every Tuesday, get $2 OFF Your Taco Platter
Happy Hour priced Margaritas ALL DAY!
Wednesdays
Beer Flights & Burgers: Receive $4 off when you order both a BYO (Build Your Own) Beer Flight and one of Mason’s famous burgers.
5pm – close
Dine in only
Thursdays
WING NIGHT: $0.75 wings and $2 off beer
5pm – close
Dine in only
Your vote counts! Check out the Mason’s Grill Weekly Burger Battle
Every two weeks, two exciting burgers face off to win the tastebuds of the judge, you. Visit Mason’s Facebook page for the current battle burgers and other events and specials.
Saturdays & Sundays
Brunch: From 9am – 3pm
$15 Champagne by the Bottle (Includes complimentary juice)