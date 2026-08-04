Goodbye pool days, Hello school days… Don’t miss this year’s 225 School Guide!

Special Promotion

Choosing the right opportunities for a child is one of the most important decisions a family can make. From schools and childcare providers to after-school programs and family resources, parents are searching for trusted organizations that will help their children learn, grow, and thrive.

Every October, 225’s School Guide brings these opportunities together in one comprehensive resource, making it easy for families across the Capital Region to discover the schools, programs, and services that fit their needs.

Position your organization in front of parents who are actively planning for their children’s future through school profiles, custom print advertisements, sponsored content, and digital exposure. Whether you’re introducing your organization to new families or strengthening your presence in the community, 225’s School Guide helps you connect with an engaged audience at the moment they’re making important decisions.

Reserve your space today.