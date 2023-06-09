Go BIG, Change lives

• Help improve the quality of life for children with autism.

• Foster collaborative and compassionate relationships between learners, families, and BIG staff.

• Unlock the full potential of your learners with room for play and discovery.

You’ll utilize our comprehensive program aimed at developing a child’s greater opportunity for independence.

BIG QUALIFICATIONS

If you love working with kids and you have experience (camp counselor, babysitter, nanny), you can grow your career with BIG. We’re also a great place for students who are working toward a degree or completed a degree in education, special education, psychology, sociology, human development, or early childhood education.

BIG ADVANCES

Upon hire, each team member is not only provided hands-on training, but also an opportunity to receive numerous ongoing advancement opportunities. Therapists are able to move at their own pace as they progress through our line therapist professional development pipeline. Along the way, staff not only become more qualified in the area of ABA but also become eligible for pay rate increases. It’s a win for you and the children you serve.

“Our line therapist position truly is a special one. From hearing a child’s first words to seeing first initiations of play, the best part of the job is that you are there to witness some incredible milestones in the child’s life.” [BIG Executive Director Cassie Bradford]

BIG FOCUS

BIG is a CABAS® accredited learning center with a team of dedicated therapists. We are focused on providing the skills, teaching environments and learning opportunities necessary to improve the quality of life for children with autism. Because BIG believes effective autism intervention is not a “one-for-all” program, the therapists at BIG treat each child based on their abilities, needs, and personalized goals. We’re serving the belief that each child has their own unique learning history and that tailored teaching environments and teaching techniques will lead to the best outcome.

BIG is redefining what is possible for families and children.

Looking to make a BIG move? Start your new career today! Visit big-br.com/careers or call 225.757.8002.