Girl Scout cookie season is in full force. You can tell by the amount of Girl Scout cadets setting up shop in front of grocery stores and supportive parents selling boxes of cookies through Facebook or passing order forms around their office.

Whether it’s the philanthropic benefits from buying the cookies or simply just the reliable flavors, locals are stocking up on their favorite cookies in the Capital Region. But we all have our own cookie preferences. So we gathered a list of Girl Scout cookies you can buy locally, and we figured out what drinks they pair well with and what they say about your personality type.

Caramel Chocolate Chip (Gluten-free)

Taste: chewy, sweet, salty

Pairings: coffee, black tea

What they say about you: You’re health conscious, but you still know how to have fun.

Caramel deLites, also known as Samoas

Taste: sugary, gooey, rich

Pairings: milk, black tea

What they say about you: You’re not afraid of sweets. You enjoy a cookie with complex layers of taste.

Do-si-dos, also known as peanut butter sandwiches

Taste: nutty, crunchy, creamy

Pairings: milk

What they say about you: Peanut butter was your go-to childhood snack. Now, your inner child rejoices every time you take a bite of this cookie filled with creamy peanut butter.

Lemonades

Taste: tart, sweet, lemony

Pairings: herbal tea

What they say about you: You’re the classy type. You don’t ask for much. You enjoy the simplicity of a well-baked cookie with a hint of tanginess.

Peanut Butter Patties, also known as Tagalongs

Taste: crispy, creamy, chocolatey

Pairings: milk

What they say about you: You enjoy the better things in life. You like your desserts sweet and your chocolate rich.

Shortbreads, also known as Trefoils

Taste: plain, buttery

Pairings: coffee, tea, milk

What they say about you: You’re cool and classic. You don’t need all the frills of frostings and toppings to enjoy a cookie. This buttery shortbread is just enough to please your taste buds.

Girl Scout S’mores

Taste: chocolaty, sweet, crumbly

Pairings: coffee, milk

What they say about you: You have a sweet tooth. When it comes to choosing between sweet and savory options, sweets are your jam.

Thin Mints

Taste: minty, rich, chocolatey

Pairings: milk

What they say about you: You’re not hard to please. You’re easy-going and like your cookies to be the same.

Thanks-A-Lots

Taste: sweet, plain, sugary

Pairings: milk, black tea

What they say about you: You’re an intellectual. You enjoy the challenge of learning how to say “thank you” in multiple languages while simultaneously indulging in these shortbread cookies dipped in chocolatey goodness.

What Girl Scout cookie is your favorite? Tell us in the comments!