With the holidays officially here, the Baton Rouge Arts Market will be open thrice as much, giving locals the perfect opportunity to get their shopping done. The market is usually held once a month, but will be open three separate Saturdays this month: Dec. 2, 9 and 16.

The market features wares from local creative entrepreneurs. Shoppers have their pick of everything from metal sculpture, jewelry, cast and blown glass and pottery to mixed media, soaps, furniture, wood carvings, hand-painted silks, mosaics and photography.

The Arts Market is held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market, selling local, farm fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, pasture-raised meats, honey, artisan breads, homemade pies, milk, cheeses, herbs, fresh-cut flowers, jams and jellies.

The holiday series of the Baton Rouge Arts Market is at the corner of 5th and Main streets. The market will be open each Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon.