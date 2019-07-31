[Sponsored] You want some fries to go with that shake?

A shake is deemed good or bad based on its ingredients, and at Fat Cow on Highland, Doug and Karry Hosford are serving up the best. Because each magical shake begins with the best Blue Bell Vanilla Bean, they go through an average of 80 (yes, eighty) gallons every week.

Even their chocolate syrup is special. Chocolate syrup from a bottle simply won’t do. Doug says, “I just don’t think those bottled syrups taste quite right, so we make our own chocolate syrup like grandma used to—from scratch.”