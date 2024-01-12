FranU developing all aspects of student wellbeing – body, mind & spirit

Thrive is dedicated to establishing a foundation for FranU students and teaching them mechanisms to handle life’s stressors both on campus and beyond. The program aims to equip students with essential skills, teaching them to care for themselves and recognize the impact of their habits on their future careers. By fostering healthy boundaries and providing strategies to manage stress and anxiety, FranU aims to ensure students prioritize self-care, enabling them to provide the best form of care to others.

Recently, the compassion demonstrated by FranU nursing students was evident to FranU’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement, who witnessed students caring for her late mother during her stay at Our Lady of the Lady Regional Medical Center. Her mother stated, “You can tell they go to a faith-based school because of their compassion and concern for me.”

Thrive takes a comprehensive approach, addressing the physical, mental and spiritual aspects of health. FranU offers a food pantry, giving students easy access to

essential nutrition. Additionally, Holmes connects students with any additional health resources they may require. The Lake Physicians Group is establishing a clinic across from FranU that will provide primary healthcare to FranU students, and it will prioritize FranU students as patients. Moreover, Thornburg is also available to guide students in navigating their emotions, adversities and time management for optimal success. She offers counseling sessions for students on campus and can refer them to other mental health resources.

During finals week at FranU, Thrive hosted a stress burn. They allowed students to write their stressors on paper and throw them into a bucket to be figuratively “burned” later. In the future, Thrive Thursdays will be hosted monthly as a brain break and will provide students with opportunities to play board games, do crafts, play karaoke or participate in other fun activities. During these Thrive Thursdays, health professionals will be available for students to receive information about resources for their overall wellbeing.

Holmes, a registered nurse, and Thornburg, a licensed counselor, know the intensities of being healthcare providers. Their goal is to intentionally provide wellbeing skills to FranU students that will translate into their lives once they are professionals. FranU is excited to embark on this transformative journey with its students, fostering a culture of self-care and wellbeing.

FranU is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year. For more information about FranU and its programs, visit franu.edu.