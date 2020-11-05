Emily Chatelain, Three O’Clock Project executive director, is part of this year's 40 Under 40 class. Courtesy Secondline Photography

There’s always a reason to celebrate young entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Capital Region—especially when they come from the restaurant industry or local food businesses.

This month’s release of Business Report‘s Forty Under 40 class for 2020 showcase plenty of such talent. There’s a VP of a super-successful outdoor kitchen retail business, the COO of Jay Ducote’s restaurant and brand, a nutrition and public health advocate, the founder of a nonprofit providing after-school meals for local youth, and more.

Read on for more on all the honorees in this year’s Forty Under 40.