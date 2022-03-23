It’s flippin’ fun: The sport that develops a child’s body and mind [Sponsored]

Good for the body:

For children, gymnastics naturally increases coordination and agility. Generally, practicing gymnastics involves moving several body parts at once. They are walking on all fours or just their toes, or jumping while changing body shapes, or even going upside down and backward. Like music for the body, gymnasts move in challenging positions, developing their innate abilities. The vault helps with power and speed and bars are known as an endurance event. The beam improves your balance and a great deal of coordination is required in a floor routine.

More than any other activity, gymnastics helps to develop a kinesthetic awareness, or the body’s sense of movement. Kinesthetic awareness is what allows the foot to know where to kick a soccer ball, hands to know how to catch a ball, and your body to know how to navigate your surroundings. A lack of kinesthetic sense can lead to poor coordination, fear of movement, and lack of agility.

Good for the mind:

This sport engages multiple parts of the brain at once. The mind is engaged while crawling through tunnels and hoops, up and down rope swings, and bouncing on the trampoline. Focus and concentration is an essential benefit and can be carried over to other parts of a child’s life. Practicing over time also builds confidence because of the progress they will make. They begin barely being able to do a handstand and then a year later, can do a handstand on the balance beam. Personal achievements drive a gymnast to feel good, want to succeed, and shoot for more.

Elite Level Gymnastics Coach, Bryan Kiser has been producing athletes, running gymnastics programs, and hosting world class competitive events for over 30 years. Bryan opened Valor Gymnastics with the intention of sharing the sport with young gymnasts and creating a fast track to USA Gymnastics. Brian has been a part of the Houston National Invitational, Simone Biles Invitational, and the RD761 Invitational, the only junior men’s international competition in the country, for many years. Coach Kiser brings a high level of knowledge to Valor’s program in Baton Rouge.

Take a class:

The best time to start gymnastics is now! Starting young gives your child an advantage in their motor development and physical abilities. But don’t worry if your child is older, gymnastics can begin at any age and be just as beneficial for healthy development. Accessible to all different ages and abilities, Valor Gymnastics delivers the sort of classes young gymnasts (and their parents) love.

During class your child will be learning skills on the floor exercise, vault, bars, beam, tumble track, and trampoline. They will also be developing hand eye coordination, balance, listening skills, strength, determination, and confidence. As students progress in skills and increase in their confidence, Valor has intermediate and advanced classes which will keep your child progressing towards their goals. Visit valorgymnastics.com/classes to register.

Check it out:

Valor Gymnastics also hosts Kid’s Night Out every Friday night. Children get to play games, enjoy open gym, and eat pizza! No need to pre-register, it’s drop-in only. This a terrific way for kids to check out the gym and parents to get a date night. Visit Valorgymnastics.com to learn more.