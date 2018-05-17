This weekend, bring your appetites downtown for the first Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival.

The two-day festival is an opportunity for Louisianans to show off their soul food creations in a judged competition, and also gives local creatives a chance to showcase their skills.

On Saturday, May 19, chefs will compete for the best vegetables and entrees, and on Sunday, May 20, they will be judged on their desserts, appetizers and miscellaneous dishes.

Judges include TV personality Whitney Vann, Miss Black Louisiana Makeva Armant, Executive Director of Miss Black Empowerment Nikia Wilson-Nelson, culinary school graduate Lacey Lay Hall and cooking enthusiasts Chara Sibley and Cheryl Washington.

Attendees can snack on delectable dishes from a variety of vendors including The Frying Station, Beard Sweets, The Big Cheesy, Super J’s Kettle Korn, C&C Pies, Oh Yea Cajun Style Food Services LLC, Java Mama and Hope’s Kitchen Eateries.

A host of blues, soul and gospel musicians will perform, including Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, Smokehouse and Mamie Porter, Xavie Shorts and Wyanda Paul.

The Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, May 19-20, at Riverfront Plaza, 300 S. River Road. The festival is free and family friendly.