One local non-profit organization is helping to keep Native American culture alive.

Join the Louisiana Indian Heritage Association this weekend, Nov. 18-19, as they host their 51st annual powwow, a gathering of singing, dancing and friendship.

The powwow will feature a variety of events, including intertribal and gourd dancing, a potato dance contest, a hand drum contest and a straight dance contest. The event will also feature authentic arts and crafts and food vendors.

LIHA, founded in 1967, is the oldest organization of its kind in the southeast region. The association has played a major role in the revival of Native American culture in Louisiana, helping people reconnect to their heritage.

Experience the color and excitement of Native American culture for yourself this weekend. Activities will be held 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, with a break for dinner from 4:30-6 p.m., and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday.

All activities will be at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales. Camping is available on site.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for military, first responders and LIHA members. Children 10 and younger are admitted with the purchase of an adult ticket.