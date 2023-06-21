‘Everybody is family:’ Baton Rouge’s Wilson Warehouse offers opportunities for lifelong careers

While most businesses were forced to a screeching halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson Warehouse continued to provide essential services to our economy, as well as stability to its employees. And while there were certainly challenges, Wilson Warehouse didn’t lay off a single employee. John Harris, a Warehouseman since 1988, describes Wilson Warehouse as steady. “No matter what the world was doing, I was ok,” he says.

At Wilson Warehouse, it’s common for older generations to work alongside their sons, daughters, and other family members. Seventeen years ago, Ben Smith began his career with Wilson Warehouse while in college. Smith’s stepfather, who was employed there at the time, recommended it as a great place to work.

During Smith’s initial job interview, current President Robert Baldridge told him that he would be expected to wear multiple hats in order to grow with the company. Smith started on a crate building crew and now proudly holds the title of Assistant Operations Manager.

Similarly, Lauthaught “LA” Delaney Jr. joined Wilson Warehouse in 2006 as a supervisor and is now the Safety, Facilities & Equipment Manager. “If you have the drive, you can excel and make a good life for your family,” he says.

At Wilson Warehouse, they know their employees, and the president has an open-door policy. Most employees, including Delaney, often interact with multi-generations of the company’s founding family. “They’re visible,” he says. “Everybody knows how to do everything. It’s great that leadership starts on the floor.”

Early in his career, Delaney wanted to pursue a degree and thought that would mean giving up his job. After bringing this to the leadership team, Wilson Warehouse made it possible for Delaney to continue working while going back to school. “I’ll be forever grateful because they put me in a position to really take care of my family,” he says. “That’s why I’ll always be loyal – because they saw value in me and gave me the opportunity.”

At Wilson Warehouse, not only does the founding family take care of its employees, but employees are always willing to help each other on the job, and they look after each other when someone is impacted by a health condition, natural disaster, or other emergency. “Everybody is family,” Delaney says. “When personal things go down, we step in to make sure those guys are taken care of.”

The company has been fortunate that it has not been impacted by high-employee turnover rates affecting many businesses over the last several years. If you are looking for an employer that takes care of you like you’re family, consider joining the Wilson Warehouse team. For more information about Wilson Warehouse and available career opportunities, visit wilsonwarehouse.com.