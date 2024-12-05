Enriching the lives of seniors: A look inside East Baton Rouge Parish’s vibrant senior centers

In addition to providing a midday meal, the centers offer activities that serve a diverse array of interests and needs. Some, like the Zachary and Chaneyville locations, have become hubs for quilting, with seniors working together to create beautiful handmade pieces. Others, such as The Lotus Center (located in historical Gracie neighborhood), host sewing groups where seniors regularly showcase their creations in fashion shows. And for the more athletically inclined, centers like Antioch offer pool tables and Wii bowling tournaments.

The benefits of these centers go far beyond the activities. These centers serve as social lifelines that help combat the isolation and loneliness that can often weigh on the elderly.

As one senior, Linda Vincent, 84, shared, “I wasn’t doing anything before coming to a center two years ago. I was recently widowed and a friend of mine suggested I check out the Council on Aging. There I found an opportunity to get out and interact with peers who were navigating some of the same life issues I was. I needed to exercise more also, and I found that opportunity there too. My doctors are very happy.”

EBRCOA board members share how senior centers foster community and wellbeing

Board Member Jerri Booker shares her firsthand experience of how senior centers provide a vital lifeline for seniors in the community. Booker recently joined Greater King David Senior Center and says she enjoys the engaging activities, from exercise and bingo to crafts and nutritious meals – often the best meal of the day for many seniors.

“It’s so important to have a good, hot meal when you don’t have anybody to cook for you at home,” Booker says. “All of the activities keep me moving, and I get a chance to talk to people, so I’m not sitting at home watching TV all day or just being a loner.”

Board member Kathy Coleman says she appreciates the staff’s commitment to maintaining the dignity and well-being of seniors. Whether it’s mealtime or during another activity, staff members always keep their ears open for any needs that come up in conversation.

“The Council on Aging is a true lifeline for the elderly in our community,” Coleman says. “They don’t just promise help – they go behind the scenes and make sure everything is taken care of, even for those who struggle to ask for assistance. Their proactive approach is truly invaluable.”

The Ageless Circle

EBRCOA’s commitment to senior wellness is perhaps best exemplified by the Ageless Circle, an innovative program that pairs local youth with seniors. Together, they engage in tutoring, field trips and technology lessons – two very different generations learning from one another.

“The Ageless Circle is a true labor of love,” says Kennedy. “It’s amazing to see the bonds that form between the youth and the seniors. They really do enrich each other’s lives in profound ways.”

With approximately 6,000 seniors passing through our senior centers’ doors each week, it’s clear that we are meeting a vital community need. And as the parish’s senior population continues to grow, the Council on Aging is continuously exploring ways to expand and enhance its offerings.

“Our seniors deserve to enjoy their golden years to the fullest,” says Kennedy. “These centers are a testament to our commitment to ensuring they can do just that.”

To learn more about any of the EBRCOA services, call 225.923.8000 or visit online at ebrcoa.org/services-application/ to apply for services.