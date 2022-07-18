Enjoy a Louisiana murder mystery experience, sponsored by Hilton Capitol Center

Scandal, mystery and now a murder!

The Tunnel at the Hilton Capitol Center is the perfect stage to host a murder mystery—custom written with a historic twist with the Kingfish himself as part of the cast!

Keep an eye out for future dates to come solve a classic “whodunit” while enjoying a chef curated four course dinner. Sip on a Capitol Cocktail, meet the actors and enjoy the dimly lit spaces while relaxing on curvy couches. Then head upstairs to the Kingfish Restaurant where the scenes are played out over dinner.