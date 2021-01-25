×
Don’t forget to make your write-in picks for this year’s Best of 225 Awards

Where can you get the Best Brunch in Baton Rouge? How about the Best Bubble Teas or the Best Happy Hour?

Give us all of your picks for this year’s Best of 225 Awards. Nominations are the first part of the awards process—and are arguably the most important. Your write-in selections will determine which people and businesses end up on the ballot this spring.

Head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s awards. Nominations run through Wednesday, Feb. 10. Anyone can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like, as long as they are current residents of the 225 area code.

The final ballot will be revealed when voting begins the first week of March. Learn more about the awards process in our FAQ. And if you want to campaign for yourself or your favorite business, here are free downloadable social media post and story templates. Happy nominating!


