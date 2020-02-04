A member of the kitchen staff works in the open kitchen at Cocha during the lunch hour. File photo

Combine Austrian and Hungarian flavors with a Cocha wine dinner Tuesday

Downtown restaurant Cocha is hosting an Austrian and Hungarian Wine Dinner Tuesday, Feb. 4. The event, 6-9 p.m., will spotlight wines from Uncorked & The Winemonger Portfolio in conjunction with the region’s traditional foods.

This event has limited seating, so call 615-8826 to make your reservation. For more information about Cocha, click here, and for more information about the wine dinner, click here.

Cocha is at 445 North Sixth St.

Show off your ’30 Rock’ trivia skills at Reginelli’s Pizzeria Tuesday

Head over to Reginelli’s Pizzeria in Mid City Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6-9 p.m. for another night of TV trivia. Gather together your best team of 1-6 to play this free game. Music and team sign ups start at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m. Prizes will include Reginelli’s gifts cards and even a free pitcher of NOLA Blonde.

For more information, click here.

Reginelli’s Pizzeria is at 684 Jefferson Highway.

Channel your inner artist Tuesday with wine at Painting and Pinot

For this painting class, bring your favorite alcohol and your creative skills to Painting and Pinot. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7-9 p.m., beginner artists can paint the topic of “Home” on their own 16-by-20 canvas. Don’t have any art supplies? No worries because all supplies are provided.

Tickets are available here.

Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road, Suite F.

Rally Cap takes over Mid City Beer Garden this Thursday

Rally Cap Brewing Co., one of the Capital City’s newest breweries, is taking over the taps at Mid City Beer Garden for the night. On Thursday, Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m., Rally Cap will be sharing its Launch Angle and First Pitch hazy IPAs and its Failed T-shirt Company oatmeal stout. There will also be some Rally Cap merch and stickers for giveaways.

Mid City Beer Garden will open at 3:30 p.m. It’s at 3808 Government St.

Flip out over cocktails and acrobatics at Sullivan’s Steakhouse Thursday

Geaux Rouge will be hosting the Thirsty Thursday Geaux Rouge Radio Show at Sullivan’s Steakhouse this Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-8 p.m. This one will include an acrobatic show from AirSeekers just in time for Sullivan’s happy hour specials and signature “Knockout” cocktail.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse is at 5252 Corporate Blvd.

Show your love with a Valentine Cookies decorating class Thursday

The Legacy Bar and Grill will have a cookie decorating class 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, open to all ages. No need to be worried about baking the cookies because cookies and icing will be provided for attendees ahead of time. All you have to do is decorate! Think you’ll get hungry during the event? No worries because the Legacy’s kitchen will be open, so you can grab a bite or drink before or during the class.

To purchase tickets for this event, click here.