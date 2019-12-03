The Details, sponsored by Visit Natchez: Towers Jeweled Christmas Tour (Nov 23 – Dec 30th)

The Towers is a privately owned antebellum home and is considered one of the grandest mansions in Natchez. During the Christmas season, they put on a unique showing of timeless treasures. Awarded one of the top ten unique Christmas displays in the United States by USA Today, The Jeweled Christmas Tour is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. This tour is not only visually stunning but also gives you an opportunity to learn about the history of jewelry and about the designers who created these one-of-a-kind pieces of art. The tour takes you through the entire main floor of The Towers and is interesting for everyone. “A Dazzling Display of Rhinestones” see thousands of pieces of vintage costume jewelry in wonderful Christmas Settings. Admission Cost: $25 per person. Click here for more information.